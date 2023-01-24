HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department says it will be hosting a Narcan giveaway on January 27 from noon to 2 p.m. alongside River Valley Behavioral Health.

Officials say the giveaway will take place at 341 S. Adams Street with 2 doses given per person present. No identifying information will be required to get the Narcan.

HPD says it wants to remind the community that using Narcan doesn’t eliminate the need to seek medical attention from a healthcare facility after it has been administered.