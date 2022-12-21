HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Henderson says it has postponed the groundbreaking ceremony for the new sports complex due to the incoming storm.

The ceremony will now take place on December 28 at 2 p.m. at 5845 Airline Road. There will be parking available at the Victory Christian Center.

Phase I of the sports complex will include four 200-foot baseball/softball fields, one multipurpose field, irrigation, a concession stand, maintenance building and parking areas.

More information can be found here.