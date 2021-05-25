Henderson Rescue Chief remembered

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Chief Bryant Woodard spent many of his years in and out of this building working to save the lives of others. A Facebook post from his colleagues here at the Henderson City/County rescue squad calling him a friend and mentor.

Woodard is being remembered as a hero to those who knew him. He served as Chief of the Henderson rescue squad for over thirty years. He was also a family man – a husband and father of two.

He volunteered his time despite working full-time at Century Aluminum for nineteen years.

“It was nothing for him to work, a swing shift or all night is injury. And then the same on a run on the river on a boat for hours, just helping people and sacrifice time with his family sacrifice sleep, just to put his community first,” Asst. Fire Chief Chad Moore.

Moore saying that he had Woodard on speed-dial because he knew he’d always show up to help.

Chief Woodard was just so dependable. Always knew that he was resourced and he’s on his way.

His death has come as a shock to those at the Henderson City Fire Department.

“He’s just a fixture of the Henderson City County Rescue Squad. He will be missed severely. And it’ll probably never be the same,” said Moore.

For those who would like to pay their respects, visitation is scheduled for Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Benton-Glunt & Tapp funeral home in Henderson.