HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The powerball jackpot has grown to $760 million, but what would you do if you got a hold of at least $50,000 of it? That’s true for one lucky shopper at Newt’s Tobacco Mart.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket was purchased yesterday, near U.S. highway 41 south in Henderson. They say the winning ticket matched four white ball winning numbers and the powerball.

The winner has 180 days to claim their prize. Winners must go to the lottery headquarters in Louisville to claim their prize money.

Officials advise ticket holders to sign the back of their tickets and keep them in a secure location.

Tara Cox, the cashier who sold the ticket, says she thinks it was purchased by a very friendly regular at around 5 p.m.

“I had no clue. I didn’t think I would really sell it. It’s pretty cool. Maybe some other people can win,” says Cox.

The streak of 33 drawings with no jackpot continues on. If someone wins and chooses the cash lump sum, their estimated take away is a little over half of the $760 million jackpot.

Officials say the next drawing will take place on saturday, December 30 at 10 p.m. CT.