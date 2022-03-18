Henderson, Ky. (WEHT) A new elementary school under construction in Henderson will be storm ready once it opens.

Jefferson Elementary will be the first school in Kentucky with a built-in storm shelter.

“It’s a unique feature and will be the first of its kind,” said Megan Mortis, Director of Public Information at Henderson County Schools.

It won’t be just one room. It will be an entire corridor and include a hallway and classrooms.

“To be able to include this in the construction of one of our brand-new elementary schools is extraordinary,” she said.

The corridor is made of concrete and rebar, which is a steel reinforcing rod in concrete. It also has double steel doors on each side. The windows in the classrooms even have metal shutters.

“The windows are unique; they are almost like a garage door. You’ll push a button and then it will come down and protect the students. That way, they are allowed to shelter, not just in the hallway, but in the classrooms as well,” she said.

The shelter is approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency,

The school accommodates 400 students, and the new storm shelter will be able to keep everyone of those students and staff members safe.

Construction is expected to be completed in August.