HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Local skateboarding organization, Gift Skateboarding, is getting closer to their opening day and they announced special sessions for women.

Reports say the “Her Session’s” will be hosted once a month. The sessions will be a block of time where only girls and women are allowed to skate in the park. This is being done, reportedly, to make girls and women feel more comfortable skating in the park alongside boys and men.

According to the Facebook post, Gift Skateboarding doesn’t ever want anyone to feel excluded from skateboarding hopes that the people who attend the Her Sessions will feel comfortable enough to attend the park at any time.

The first session will place on January 19 from 4p.m. to 8 p.m. with no registration needed and the session is free.

More information can be found here.