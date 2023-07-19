HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT)-

State Senator Robby Mills will be joining Daniel Cameron on the campaign trail.

The event on the 3rd floor of the Henderson Municipal building was packed with people to witness the announcement. As Robby Mills is a Henderson native, many of those who came out to support him were friends and family.



Mills told our crew just how special it felt to be making this announcement in his hometown, “it feels good, most of the people in that was in the room is either friends of mine or people I’ve worked with. I’ve got a lot of relationships here that I’ve just built up over 25 years,” he says.



Cameron and Mills say they are planning to continue their road show as a team.

With 16 weeks between now and the November 7th election, Cameron says they have a responsibility as candidates to leave it all in the field, and they plan to do just that.



Daniel Cameron says he and Mills share important ideals crucial to the Commonwealth, like Kentucky values, “It”s about standing up for our ideals of faith, family, and community…”

Robby Mills tells us he is going to fight to open lines of communication in Frankfort, “we’re near zero in talking between executive branch and legislature…we need to all be pulling in the same direction…when Daniel becomes governor and I become Lt. Governor, we are going to have advocates talking and building consensus amongst the executive and legislative branch,” he says.



Mills ran for the state house and later ran for senate. During his time in Frankfort, he helped pass legislation, including a bill that banned transgender females from participating in female sports. With that, concerns have been raised about the safety of transgender people.

He combats that statement, saying “transgender children are safe. Senate bill 150 was about safety and care for them. I believe that surgeries and drugs to minor kids is abusive.”



They will be running against incumbent Governor Andy Beshear and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman.