Henderson teachers receive grant

Henderson, Ky. (WEHT) — A group of Henderson teachers have received a grant from Voya Financial.

April Perry, Sherri Hazelwood, Kim Reusch, Sandy Pritchet, Julie Holland and Michelle Hillenbrand, a group of teachers at Henderson County Schools, have received a $2,000 grant as part of the company’s 2020 Unsung Heroes awards competition.

The Voya Unsung Heroes Grant for Innovative Teaching Program awards grants to K-12 educators nationwide to honor their innovative teaching methods, creative educational projects and their ability to positively influence the children they teach.

“Though every year we celebrate the Unsung Heroes whose ideas in the classroom will better prepare our nation’s children for a rapidly changing workforce, this year is unique,” says Heather Lavallee, president of Tax Exempt Markets. “Educators like April, Sherri, Kim, Sandy, Julie, and Michelle have had to be particularly innovative, and will continue to be, as they find new and creative ways to reach their students to help keep them engaged and learning during challenging times.

The teacher’s teaching idea, “Every Child Can Play & Be Heard,” focuses on utilizing the Henderson Assistive Technology Team to achieve the Alternative Augmentative Communication technique that allows Special Education students, who are non-verbal or unable to speak, to communicate their thoughts and ideas to their peers without direct speech.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 21, 2020)