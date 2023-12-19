HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson traffic continues to build since one lane on Second Street is open — instead of two — during the Highway 41 overpass demolition.

Drivers are starting to grow impatient.

“It’s a pain in the butt,” Tracy Pennington said. “It has to be done — I understand — but they just had to pick Christmas at all the times of the year? You know, do they not choose another time?”

Since only one lane is open, both lanes of traffic have to wait turns to take the road. These closures are causing drivers to wait in lines.

“Me and him was going somewhere, and we was behind about ten cars or so waiting for 15 or 20 minutes because there was a bunch of people in front of us because they were doing road work right in the middle of the road,” Konner Chanley said.

Some drivers tell us they will try to avoid the area when they can.

Pennington tells us that her daughter has blown three tires on her car, and these all stem from the construction while driving to work.

Progress is continuing on the infrastructure. Work on the bridges continue until Spring 2025, barring bad weather and other circumstances.