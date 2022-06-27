Henderson, Ky. (WEHT) – Sanitation Superintendent, David Steele announced there will be no trash collection on the Fourth of July.

All Henderson trash collection and services at the landfill/transfer stations will be delayed the week of July 4 by one day.

The landfill and transfer stations will reopen July 5 at it’s normal hours starting at 7 a.m.

As for trash collection, Steele said Monday routes will be collected on Tuesday and Friday routes will be collected on Saturday.

They ask to please have your trash out by 4 a.m and remind the public that it will not be Recycling Week.

Other City of Henderson offices will also be closed for the Fourth of July holiday.