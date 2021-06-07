Henderson Utility Commission votes to decline purchase offer from Big Rivers Electric

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Utility Board has voted unanimously to send a letter of negative recommendation to the City Commission regarding the Big Rivers Electric Corp. offer to purchase the city’s utility.

Last Wednesday – the city commission heard a presentation from a private firm regarding an analysis of the value of Henderson Municipal Power and Light.

Ultimately the report showed Henderson customers would be negatively impacted, but Big Rivers Electric said that’s untrue and that not everything was taken into consideration.

Some commissioners say they were glad to have that analysis, but they say it’s not worth the negative impact on the community and the rate payers.

Some commissioners said one of the deal breakers was the fact they would not have oversight of the utility if Big Rivers Electric purchased it.

Mayor Steve Austin said the city took matters seriously when they looked at a possible purchase of the utility.

“I think the city commission, and the Henderson utility commission are both dedicated to do after all the review what we think is best for the community long term,” said Mayor Austin. “That’s the only really criteria we are looking at what is best for this community long-term.”

The City Commission will have the final say on whether to move forward at its meeting on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

