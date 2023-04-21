A Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in Derry, New Hampshire, in Nov. 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The newly remodeled Henderson Walmart opens up today, showing off what Walmart is calling customer-centric features and a community focused mural.

The ribbon cutting will take place at 9 a.m.. Grants will be awarded to local organizations during the event, as well as giveaways to those in attendance.

The Henderson High School Band and ROTC will preform, and food trucks will be on site.

Two Walmart employees who have worked for the company for over 40 years will be in attendance.