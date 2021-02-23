Henderson woman celebrates 100th birthday with music and exercise

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Not everybody makes it to their 100th birthday, but when somebody does, it is certainly reason to celebrate. That’s exactly what Anna Dixon did Tuesday.

Dixon lives at Redbanks Regency Apartments. She spent the morning of her 100th doing something she taught herself to do – play the piano. Her session on the keys came after a workout.

She says activity is one of her keys to staying healthy, ” Different people have different ideas and different things they like to do. Some people like to stay busy. Some people like to fish. Some like to hunt. Like me, I like to plant flowers.”

Anna tells us she still drives her car, though she needs help to pump gas.

