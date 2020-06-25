Henderson’s Board of Commissioners approve insurance coverage agreement

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson’s board of Commissioners approved a municipal order on Tuesday accepting a revised proposal from the Kentucky League of Cities Insurance Services.

The KLC proposal covers property, inland marine, fine arts, crime, commercial general liability, law enforcement liability, business auto, public officials liability and sewer backup liability insurance coverage in the annual premium amount of $586,781.50 which is effective July 1.

The board had discussed options for the insurance coverage at a special-called work session earlier in June.

The date, time and format for the next meeting is to be determined.

(This story was originally published on June 24, 2020)