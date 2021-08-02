Here are the products that were recalled in July

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana Attorney General’s Office has released a list of products that were recalled in July.

Attorney General Todd Rokita said in a news release Monday that Hoosiers who purchased any of the following consumer products should “take advantage of the remedies available to them.”

Rokita said anyone who pruchased any of these items should “stop using it and check its recall notice” through the link provided. From there, Hoosiers should follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.

“No Hoosier should have to accept paying for a faulty product that is defective or does not work properly,” Rokita said. “If you recently purchased a good or item that is in any way defective, you should immediately find out what the company that made the product is offering as a solution and take advantage of it.”

For more information on recalled products, visit www.cpsc.gov/Recalls.