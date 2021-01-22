Here comes the boom? Still no uptick in births after COVID-19 lockdown

(WEHT)- While some hospitals around the country report a baby boom, more than nine months after the pandemic forced the country to lock down, it’s not noticed at some Tri-state hospitals.

Officials at Baptist Health Madisonville and Owensboro Health say they aren’t noticing higher birth rates compared to this time in past years.

But an Owensboro Health spokeswoman adds it might be a little early before ruling out any baby boom caused by last year’s lockdowns.

(This story was originally published on January 22, 2021)