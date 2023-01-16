NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The Warrick County School Corporation and Warrick Public Education Foundation recently announced the 27th annual summer musical will take its participants and audience on a journey to the Greek Isles for a wedding and a quest.

Officials say Broadway smash, Mamma Mia!, will take over Castle High School starting July 6 through July 9. Seen and loved by more than 100 million people since 1999, the popularity encouraged the director and Castle High School drama teacher, Eric Antey to do the show.

“Everyone has their own reason to love ‘Mamma Mia!’ Because of the music of ABBA and the feel-good story, you get a great high-energy show,” Antey said. “We want to see that same energy fill the Castle High School auditorium with our big dance numbers leading people to dance in their seats.”

Mamma Mia! tells the story of Donna, a fiercely independent single mother who owns a small hotel on an idyllic Greek island who is getting ready to let go of Sophie, her 20-year-old daughter who is ready to get married and see the world. While Donna invited her two lifelong best friends, Rosie and Tanya… Sophie has other ideas. On a quest to find the identity of her father to walk her down the aisle, she finds her mother’s old journal and invites the three men from Donna’s past who could be her father.

Officials say all audition materials will be available on the Summer Musical Google Classroom starting February 1 by using the join code: 4e2tw4h.

Students currently in grades 8 through 12 can join the Google Classroom at any time by using a personal email address. Registration forms are due April 16 by 9p.m. Auditions will be held in person at Castle High School on April 17 and 18 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Ticket information will be provided in June, officials say they are still looking for additional sponsors to produce the show.

More information can be found here.