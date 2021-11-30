Here they are–the top 10 pet names for cats and dogs in 2021

(WEHT) With 2021 almost over, pet insurance provider Trupanion has examined its database of insured pets and found the top 10 most popular names for cats and dogs this year.

Among feline names, the top 10 hasn’t changed much from the previous year, with “Luna” still reigning supreme at number one. “Milo” has gone up in the rankings, taking the number two spot from “Oliver”:

1. Luna

2. Milo

3. Oliver

4. Leo

5. Loki

6. Bella

7. Charlie

8. Willow

9. Lucy

10. Simba

Meanwhile, “Bella” has succeeded “Luna” as the number one name for canines this year. The names “Bailey” and “Lola” are newcomers to this year’s list:

1. Bella

2. Luna

3. Charlie

4. Lucy

5. Max

6. Daisey

7. Bailey

8. Cooper

9. Molly

10. Lola

Names like “Doge” and “Bitcoin” may be popping up here and there, but for now, reliable standby names remain the most popular.