EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As we approach February, the month of love, it’s time for more people to give the gift of life, by donating blood.

Schnucks says it is teaming up with the Southwest chapter of the Indiana Red Cross to host a “Share the Love” blood drive. The blood drive will take place on February 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Red Cross headquarters on Stockwell Road.

Schnucks says it will be providing snacks. Additionally, donors are eligible to enter a contest to win a Schnucks gift card. Officials say all donors who donate in the month of February will win a $10 Amazon gift card and a chance to win a trip to Florida.

