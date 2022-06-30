ILLINOIS (WEHT) – In observance of Independence Day on July 4, Illinois’ Secretary of State, Jessie White, announced that all offices and facilities will be closed.

He also announced that all drivers licenses/permits and ID cards will have their expiration date extended to July 31. This does not apply to Commercial Drivers Licenses and permits.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has also extended their deadline for REAL ID’s until May 3, 2023.

Here’s the closing schedule for the Offices and Driver Services facilities:

Those that operate on a Tuesday-Saturday schedule will close Saturday, July 2 and reopen July 5.

Those that operate on a Monday- Friday schedule will close Monday, July 4 and reopen July 5.

Individuals can still use online services that include: