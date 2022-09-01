SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Transportation have announced they will be reopening non-emergency lanes in order to help minimize Labor Day traffic.
The closures will be suspended starting on September 2 at 3 p.m. and will close again at 11:59 p.m. on September 5. Motorists are advised to exercise extra caution in the area and stay alert to look out for workers and/or equipment. Delays are expected as well
Here are the lanes that will be reopened by District:
District 1
City of Chicago
• Northbound Pulaski Road between 76th and 77th streets; lane reductions continue.
• Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive along Jackson Park; lane reductions continue.
• Outbound Bishop Ford Freeway (eastbound Interstate 94) ramp to eastbound 130th Street; closed, detour posted.
• Outbound Kennedy Expressway (westbound I-90/94) at Addison Street; right shoulder closed.
• The following ramps in the Jane Byrne Interchange work zone will remain closed:
o Outbound Kennedy from Adams Street.
o Outbound Kennedy from Jackson Street.
o Outbound Kennedy to Lake Street.
o Inbound Kennedy to Adams Street.
o Inbound Kennedy to Jackson Street.
o Inbound Kennedy from Madison Street.
o Jackson Street bridge over outbound Kennedy; detour posted.
o Adams Street bridge over outbound Kennedy; detour posted.
o Inbound Eisenhower Expressway (eastbound I-290); lane reductions continue.
o Inbound Ida B. Wells Drive; lane reductions continue.
Cook County
• McHenry Road (Illinois 83) at Lake-Cook Road in Buffalo Grove; lane reductions continue.
• 183rd Street at Pulaski Road in Country Club Hills; lane reductions continue on both roads.
• Chicago Avenue over Des Plaines River Road between First and Thatcher avenues in Maywood and River Forest; lane reductions continue.
• Inbound Eisenhower Expressway between First Avenue (Illinois 171) and the Des Plaines River; right shoulder closed.
• Central Road over Des Plaines River in Glenview; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
• Central Street over the North Shore Canal in Evanston; lane reductions continue.
• Algonquin Road (Illinois 62) between Plum Grove Road and Illinois 53 in Schaumburg; lane reductions continue.
• Irving Park Road at Bartlett Road in Streamwood; lane reductions continue.
• Roy Avenue over Addison Creek in Northlake; closed, detour posted.
• Brookfield Avenue over Salt Creek in Brookfield; closed.
• Cermak Road between 19th Street and Gardner Road in Broadview and Westchester; lane reductions continue.
• Interstate 57 over I-80 in Country Club Hills; lane reductions continue.
• Cal-Sag Road (Illinois 83) at 127th Street in Alsip; lane reductions continue, no left turns permitted.
• I-57 between Steger and Vollmer roads near Richton Park; lane reductions continue.
• 127th Street over I-57 in Calumet Park; lane reductions continue.
• Northwest Highway (U.S. 14) between Broadway Street and Western Avenue in Des Plaines; closed, detour posted.
• 159th Street (U.S. 6) between 104th Avenue and Ravinia Avenue in Orland Park; lane reductions continue.
• Edens Expressway (I-94) at Tower Road in Northfield; right shoulders closed.
• Eastbound Edens at Old Orchard Road in Skokie; right shoulder closed.
• Eastbound Edens at Touhy Avenue in Skokie; right shoulder closed.
DuPage County
• Northbound Bloomingdale Road between Rohlwing Road (Illinois 53) and Irving Park Road (Illinois 19) in Itasca; closed; detour posted.
• North Avenue (Illinois 64) over Interstate 355 in Lombard; lane reductions continue.
• Eastbound I-290 between Wood Dale Road in Addison and Kingery Highway (Illinois 83) in Lombard; lane reductions continue.
• Interstate 55 at Lemont Road in Woodridge; main ramps closed, temporary ramps open.
Kane County
• Eastbound Chicago Street between Center Street and Liberty Street (Illinois 25) in Elgin; closed, detour posted.
• Getzleman Road at Illinois 72 in Hampshire; closed, detour posted.
• Coombs Road between Highland Avenue and Big Timber Road in Elgin; closed, detour posted.
Lake County
• Northbound U.S. 41 just south of Buckley Road (Illinois 137) in North Chicago; right shoulder closed.
• Southbound U.S. 41 just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in North Chicago; right shoulder closed.
• Central Avenue just west of Lake Michigan in Highland Park; closed, detour posted.
• Westbound Thompson Boulevard between Brandywyn Lane and Arlington Heights Road in Buffalo Grove; closed, detour posted.
• Southbound U.S. 41 between Stearns School Road and Wadsworth Road near Gurnee; lane reductions continue.
• U.S. 41 between I-94 and Illinois 173; lane reductions continue.
• U.S. 12/Illinois 59 just north of Belvidere Road (Illinois 120); lane reductions continue.
• Grand Avenue (Illinois 132) between Munn Road and Deep Lake Road in Lake Villa; lane reductions continue.
McHenry County
• Illinois 47 over the Kishwaukee River in Lakewood; lane reductions continue.
• Main Street between Algonquin Road (Illinois 62) and Illinois 31in Algonquin; closed, detour posted.
• South Street/Lake Avenue/Madison Street intersection in Woodstock; closed, detour posted.
Will County
• Moen Avenue between Mound Road and Larkin Avenue in Rockdale; closed, detour posted.
• Sioux Drive/Dove Drive between Sunset Drive and Eames Street (U.S. 6) in Channahon; lane reductions continue.
• Cass Street (westbound U.S. 30) over the Des Plaines River in Joliet; closed, detour posted.
• Essington Road between Pandola Avenue and Citadel Drive in Joliet; lane reductions continue.
• Western Avenue over the Cal-Sag Channel; lane reductions continue.
• Illinois 7 between Illinois 53 and Old Ninth Street in Lockport; lane-width reductions continue.
• Illinois 129 and Coal City Road near Wilmington; lane-width reductions continue on both roads.
• Frontage Road between Jefferson Street (U.S. 52) and Black Road in Shorewood; closed, detour posted.
• Wolf Road over Interstate 80 in Mokena; closed detour posted.
• U.S. 52 just north of Arsenal Road; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
District 2
Boone County
• Illinois 173 just east of Illinois 76 in Poplar Grove; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Jo Daviess County
• Illinois 78 over the Plum River; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
• Eastbound U.S. 20 through Galena; closed, detour posted.
Ogle County
• Illinois 251 south of Illinois 72 near Davis Junction; closed, detour posted.
Rock Island County
• Interstate 280 over the Mississippi River; lane reductions continue.
• U.S. 67 Centennial Bridge over the Mississippi River; lane reductions continue.
Stephenson County
• Illinois 26 over Cedar Creek in Cedarville; closed, detour posted.
• Illinois 75 just east of Tower Road in Freeport; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Winnebago County
• U.S. 20 between Falconer and Simpson roads west of Rockford; lane reductions continue.
• State Street (Business U.S. 20) between Day and Independence avenues in Rockford; closed, detour posted.
District 3
Bureau County
• I-80 over Maple Grove Creek west of Princeton; lane reductions continue.
• Illinois 92 west of Illinois 40; closed.
• Interstate 180 over the Illinois River; lane reductions continue.
Iroquois County
• I-57 between Onarga and Buckley; lane reductions continue.
• Illinois 1 north of Milford; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
• Illinois 1 south of Milford; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
La Salle County
• Interstate 39 over I-80; lane reductions continue.
• Eastbound I-80 between Illinois 23 and Illinois 71; lane reductions continue.
• Illinois 178 south of Utica; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
• Matthiessen Park Dells access road; closed.
• Illinois 23 over the Illinois River at Ottawa; lane reductions continue.
• Buffalo Rock State Park entrance road; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Livingston County
• I-55 south of Pontiac; lane reductions continue.
Kankakee County
• I-57 south of Illinois 50 to the Kankakee River; lane reductions continue.
• Armour Road west of Illinois 50 in Bourbonnais; lane reductions continue.
• Illinois 17 north of Herscher; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
• U.S. 45/52 near Manteno; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
District 4
Knox County
• Interstate 74 over Main Street in Galesburg; lane reductions continue.
• Illinois 8 over Hickory Creek just east of Illinois 97; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Marshall County
• I-39 between El Paso and Wenona; lane reductions continue.
Peoria County
• Eastbound War Memorial Drive (U.S. 150) at Adams Street (Illinois 29) in Peoria; lane reductions continue.
• Adams Street (Illinois 29) between Lorentz Avenue and Eureka Street; lane reductions continue.
• Interstate 474 between I-74 and Airport Road; lane reductions continue.
o Westbound I-474 ramp from Maxwell Road; closed.
• Maher Road over I-74 at Brimfield; closed.
• Eastbound U.S. 24 in Mapleton; lane reductions continue.
• Westbound I-474 ramp to westbound I-74; lane reductions continue.
Tazewell County
• I-74 between Morton and Goodfield; lane reductions continue.
Warren County
• U.S. 34 over South Henderson Creek south of Monmouth; lane reductions continue.
• U.S. 67 at 270th Avenue and 280th Avenue north of Monmouth; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Woodford County
• U.S. 150 between Congerville and Carlock; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
• I-39 between El Paso and Wenona; lane reductions continue.
District 5
Champaign County
• I-74 between Neil Street and Lincoln Avenue in Champaign-Urbana; lane reductions continue.
• I-74 between mileposts 192 and 194 near St. Joseph; lane reductions continue.
McLean County
• I-39 over County Highway 12 at Hudson; lane reductions continue.
• I-55 at the Funks Grove rest area; lane reductions continue.
• I-55 between Lexington and Chenoa; lane reductions continue.
Vermilion County
• I-74 over the Salt Fork River west of Danville; lane reductions continue.
District 6
Cass County
• U.S. 67 west of Beardstown; closed.
Christian County
• Illinois 29 at the east edge of Taylorville; lane reductions continue.
Montgomery County
• I-55 between Litchfield and Illinois 108; lane reductions continue.
Sangamon County
• Interstate 72 just west of Springfield; lane reductions continue.
• Illinois 97 over Walnut Street in Springfield; lane reductions continue.
• I-55 just south of Illinois 29 in Springfield; lane reductions continue.
District 7
Crawford County
• Illinois 1 just north of Illinois 33; closed, detour posted.
• Illinois 1 about 3 miles north of Illinois 33; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
• Illinois 1 about a mile north of the Lawrence County line; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Cumberland County
• Illinois 121 about a mile east of Montrose Road; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Fayette County
• Illinois 28 about 3 miles south of Beecher City; closed, detour posted.
Lawrence County
• U.S. 50 about a mile northwest of Lawrenceville; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
• Illinois 1 5 miles south of Lawrenceville; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Macon County
• I-72 from the Piatt County line west to Cemetery Road; lane reductions continue.
• Old Business U.S. 51 between Illinois 121 and Illinois 72 in Decatur; lane reductions continue.
Wabash County
• Illinois 1 between 11th and 12th streets in Mount Carmel; closed, detour posted.
Wayne County
• I-64 east of Illinois 242; lane reductions continue.
District 8
Monroe County
• Jefferson Barracks Bridge (Interstate 255) over the Mississippi River; lane reductions continue.
St. Clair County
• Interstate 64 between Illinois 4 and Albers Road; lane reductions continue.
District 9
Jackson County
• Illinois 127 just north of Murphysboro; lane reductions continue.
• U.S. 51 south of Elkville; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Jefferson County
• I-57 at the Dix interchange (exit 103); lane reductions continue.
• Northbound I-57 at Mount Vernon; lane reductions continue.
Johnson County
• Interstate 24 between mileposts 14 and 22; lane reductions continue.
Saline County
• Illinois 34/145 just south of Harrisburg; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
White County
• U.S. 45 in Enfield; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
More information can be found on IDOT projects here. These closures are a part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program.