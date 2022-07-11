TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Schnucks Market Inc. announced on July 11 that it will be expanding their partnership with DoorDash. The companies started their partnership in 2021, in the St. Louis metropolitan area in five stores. They will now expand that to 25 stores all across the Midwest.

This partnership allows customers to order ready-to-eat meals from Schnucks Deli through DoorDash in as little as 30 minutes. Some of the options that customers can choose from are: rotisserie chicken, sandwiches, chicken wings, pulled pork, side salads and more.

“Schnucks’ expanded partnership with DoorDash allows us to reach more customers and gives them greater access to our delicious deli and prepared food options and Schnucks signature items,” said Schnucks Senior Director of Digital Experience Chace MacMullan. “Through DoorDash and our many other ecommerce options such as Schnucks Delivers, Deli Order Ahead, Party Planning Order Ahead and Custom Cake Order Ahead, Schnucks continues to meet our customers where and when it’s most convenient for them.”

Customers can place a DoorDash order through the Schnucks Rewards app by selecting the DoorDash link or can order through the DoorDash website or app. DoorDash will deliver to addresses within 3.7 miles of the Schnucks location. Depending on driver availability and demand, orders are typically delivered within 30 minutes. Taxes, delivery and service fees will apply.

First time Schnucks-DoorDash customers can receive a 20% discount on their order of $15 of more through July 31.

Here are the locations of the Schnucks locations by state that will offer this service:

Indiana

Lawndale – 500 Washington Ave, Evansville, IN 47715

Illinois

Alton – 2811 Homer M. Adams Parkway, Alton, IL 62002

Bloomington – 1701 East Empire Street, Bloomington, IL 61701

Champaign – 109 North Mattis Ave, Champaign, IL 61821

Collinsville – 501 Beltline Road, Collinsville, IL 62234

Market Place – 1000 Columbia Centre Drive, Columbia, IL 62236

East State – 6410 East State Street, Rockford, IL 61108

Montvale – 2801 Chatham Road, Springfield, IL 62704

Swansea – 2665 North Illinois Street, Swansea, IL 62226

Missouri

Richardson Crossing – 3900 Vogel Road, Arnold, MO 63010

Ballwin – 15425 Manchester Road, Ballwin, MO 63011

Kehrs Mill – 2511 Kehrs Mill Road, Ballwin, MO 63017

Brentwood – 8800 Manchester Road, Brentwood, MO 63144

Cape Girardeau – 19 South Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Columbia – 1400 Forum Blvd., Columbia, MO 65203

Town Square – 7909 Highway N, Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368

Fenton – 45 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive, Fenton, MO 63026

Florissant – 8200 North Lindbergh Blvd., Florissant, MO 63031

Dorsett – 2030 Dorsett Road, Maryland Heights, MO 63043

Zumbehl – 1950 Zumbehl Road, St. Charles, MO 63303

Lindell – 4171 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108

Loughborough – 1020 Loughborough Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111

Mid Rivers – 577 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters, MO 63376

Webster Groves – 8650 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, MO 63119

Wentzville – 1960 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville, MO 63385

Additional locations and menu items may be introduced in the future.