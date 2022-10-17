TRI-STATE (WEHT) – With the first expected freeze of the season, homeless shelters are raising a flag.

The white flag they are raising is not a sign of surrender but a sign of a White Flag Night. A White Flag Night is a volunteer-run event that helps provide all community members a warm place to sleep during inclement weather.

“A program like, White Flag is so critical to be able to provide those services so desperately needed and in times when the conditions are less than favorable for folks who stay outside,” says Senior Vice President of Evansville Rescue Mission, Joshua Nichols.

White Flag Nights are typically hosted from November to April when temperature reaches 35 degrees and below for four or more consecutive hours between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. and is decided by 3:30 p.m. each day.

Community members will typically have access to showers, cots, dinner, continental breakfast and a sack lunch during these events. This list may change based on different shelters. A state I.D. must be shown to gain access to the shelter.

Doors will open at 9 p.m. on Monday and more information can be obtained on location and registration by calling the White Flag hotline at (812)-913-5278.