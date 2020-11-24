Heritage Christian School joins lawsuit against Kentucky Governor’s order

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A private Owensboro school has joined a lawsuit against an order from Governor Andy Beshear forcing schools across the Commonwealth to move to virtual learning.
Heritage Christian School joined 8 other schools and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron in a lawsuit against Governor Beshear, arguing that a school closure order not only violated state law but also the First Amendment.
Late last week, the Democratic governor announced that most K-12 schools must stop in-person classes beginning Monday until the new semester starts in January. The order was issued to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
Cameron and the schools in the suit are asking a federal court to issue a temporary restraining order that would block Beshear’s order from being implemented.
(This story was originally published on November 24, 2020)