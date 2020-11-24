Heritage Christian School joins lawsuit against Kentucky Governor’s order

Students, wearing face masks and paying attention to social distancing, study at Les Magnolias primary school during the partial lifting of coronavirus, COVID-19, lockdown regulations in Brussels, Monday, May 18, 2020. Belgium is taking the next step in its relaxation of the coronavirus lockdown on Monday, with more students going to school, markets and museums reopening and the snip of a barber’s scissors filling the air again. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A private Owensboro school has joined a lawsuit against an order from Governor Andy Beshear forcing schools across the Commonwealth to move to virtual learning.

Heritage Christian School joined 8 other schools and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron in a lawsuit against Governor Beshear, arguing that a school closure order not only violated state law but also the First Amendment.

Late last week, the Democratic governor announced that most K-12 schools must stop in-person classes beginning Monday until the new semester starts in January. The order was issued to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Cameron and the schools in the suit are asking a federal court to issue a temporary restraining order that would block Beshear’s order from being implemented.

(This story was originally published on November 24, 2020)