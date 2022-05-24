NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – Heritage Federal Credit Union has announced the coming retirement of their CEO, David Milligan and the promotion of their new CEO Tony Aylsworth. Tony is currently the president of Heritage.

David said to the credit union in regards to his retirement, “I’m so happy that the board has chosen Tony as my successor. Tony and I share the same vision so I know that the work we started four year ago will continue. We have great teams and our company’s future is bright with his leadership.”

David has been with the company as CEO for four years. He joined in 2011 and since joining the credit union, he has served in many different positions including, Chief Risk Officer, Vice President of E-Services and Deposit Support Operations.

Under his guidance, a new branch in Owensboro will open in the future as a result of a recent expansion of Heritage’s Field of Membership. The mentioned expansion will increase the number of counties Heritage serves from five to twenty-seven all throughout Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois.

Reports from the credit union state, “David has been instrumental in fueling Heritage Federal’s growth over the past few years and through the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The new CEO Tony Aylsworth came to the credit union in May 2018 to work as the Chief Risk Officer with over 29 years of financial institution experience. Previously, he owned his own general law practice and held several positions like Director of Regulatory Risk Management and Director of Compliance.

Employees of the Union like Tim O’Brien, the Board Chairman, report the transition of CEO’s has been smooth stating,

“Under David’s leadership, Heritage has realized significant growth. We are proud of the positive impact David has made on the members, employees, and community. On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are thrilled to announce Tony as our President and CEO. The transition could not have gone any smoother. We look forward to continuing the growth throughout the region.”

According to the credit union, the changeover will take place on June 18, 2022.