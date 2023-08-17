HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Heritage Federal Credit Union is excited to invite students ages 13 to 23 for “Heritage Student Day” on Thursday, August 17.

The event will be held at the Heritage Pearl Drive Branch on Evansville’s West side. The Heritage Student Day will be filled with fun and excitement, including a chance to win Jelly Roll suite tickets, Free Otters tickets for College Night and free T-shirts. There will also be coffee and food trucks available as students mingle with Heritage staff and fellow students.

For more information on Heritage Student Day, visit https://www.heritagefederal.org/studentrewards.