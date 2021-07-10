Heroes Tribute Gala comes to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty were honored in Owensboro.

The annual Heroes Tribute Gala was held at the Owensboro Convention Center Saturday.

Pictures of fallen police, fire and EMS heroes were put on display.

The event was organized by a group called Supporting Heroes, which offers support to families that have lost a loved one.

“Every time somebody puts on that uniform, they know today might be their last day,” said Michael Burns with Supporting Heroes.

The group serves Indiana, Kentucky and Missouri.