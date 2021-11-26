Heroic neighbors assist residents in Evansville fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Residents who escaped burning houses in the 2100 block of Delaware Street in Evansville early Friday morning were able to do so due to the quick-thinking and heroic efforts of their neighbors. George Martin was preparing to go to sleep when neighbor Mariah Whitsell and her brother alerted them that the house at 2125 West Delaware Street was on fire.

Whitsell says she wanted to do what she could to help her neighbors, and Martin is grateful for the support he received as his own home and his parent’s home suffered significant damage during the blaze.