Hershey’s new Halloween website maps out safe trick-or-treating plans

(WEHT) With Halloween fast approaching and coronavirus still lurking in the shadows, Hershey’s wants to help kids have a fun and safe Halloween this year.

They’ve designed a special website that maps out safe trick-or-treating plans for every county in the United States. The map is color-coded to show each county’s COVID-19 risk and has a list of activities that correspond with that risk. Green counties have the lowest risk, while red indicates the highest risk.

Some of the celebration suggestions include neighborhood costumes parades and candy tossing as well as drive up trick-or-treat stations. There’s even suggestions for adult fun, such as a neighborhood pub crawl with driveway drink stations.

For more Halloween tips, visit halloween2020.org.

(This story was originally published on September 16, 2020)

