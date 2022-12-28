HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Fire Department reports it is on the scene of a four-vehicle accident with injuries in the 1700 block of South Green Street near Kresge Drive.

Officials say one of the vehicles has rolled over into a ditch and required extrication. Firefighters are asking the public to avoid the area while they work to clear the scene as quickly and safely as possible.

According to police officials, the first car pulled out of a parking lot in front of another car and hit car number 2. The first car then fishtailed and lost control hitting car number 3 before going off the road, landing in a ditch upside-down. Car number 3 hit car number 4.

Further updates from HFD say assistance from Engine 2 and Ladder 1 were requested to the scene to help. The first extrication has been completed and the patient was turned over to EMS in critical condition and was transported to the hospital.

Four people have been taken to the hospital with the one extricated from the ditch in critical condition.

This is a developing story.