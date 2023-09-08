HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Owensboro Police have announced that the game between Owensboro High School and Owensboro Catholic High on Friday night will have increased security.

The announcement comes after the schools and district administrators were made aware of a social media post that vaguely referenced a threat directed toward the event.

OPD says they are investigating the threat along with other agencies. The game will continue as scheduled.

The game will have an increased police presence and security screenings. OPD says there is no reason for them to believe anyone is in imminent danger.