EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – High Score Saloon, a popular ‘bar-cade’ located downtown, started a new tradition on Saturday night. They hosted Throwback on Main on the 300 block of Main Street after Downtown Evansville planned to discontinue Night on Main.

“We had run the event with Downtown Evansville previously and when we learned they dropped it we decided to take the reigns,” says High Score Co-Owner, Clint Hoskins. “We have a good following, partially due to our charitable efforts in Evansville but also with the announcement we are expanding both locations there’s a lot of buzz around us.”

The bar announced their expansion and relocation from their basement location at 323 Main Street to 309 Main Street in October in a Facebook post that talked about their humble beginning four years prior. They made a promise to their customers to keep their bar at the same quality as before

“We’ll do this right. We won’t skimp on the character. We won’t peel away the things that have made High Score Saloon special. We’ll just open the walls a bit. Add some more games. More seating. Give everyone a little more elbow room. Make our employees lives a little better. Make our lives a little more simple.”

The event lines to just get into the cordoned-off area were filled with excited people ready to kick back and relax. The bar-cade itself had a line out the door.

Local community groups the bar has partnerships with like Tri-State Gaming Community and Evansville Raptor Con, also helped out with the event taking on roles like setting up, cleaning up and monitoring the crowds. Raptor Con also brought their 360′ green screen photo booth and their Jurassic Park Jeep for people to enjoy and take pictures with. The Southern Indiana Ghostbusters also attended the event.







Throughout the entire block there was delicious food from food trucks like Rock-A-Burger, and plenty of drink options. People had the option of getting both beer and spirits right there on the street in the Biergarten or down the stairs in the bar.

Of course the main event was the games. From the outdoor arcade that was set up, to Giant versions of popular games like Jenga, Operation and Connect 4, all had people crowded around laughing and enjoying the last few summer days listening to 90’s music while making memories with their friends.

There was also a projector set up for people to play Mario Kart on the side of a building.





High Score says they hope to make this an annual event as they continue to work on renovating their new location in preparation of their move.