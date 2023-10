HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- According to a Facebook post by the Union County Emergency Management, someone has stolen all of the high water signs off of the gates in Waverly bottoms.

The area floods often and the road has to be closed when it does. The road department has ordered new signs to replace the stolen ones.

The Union County Emergency Management says that whoever stole the signs are putting many lives at risk, especially drivers, road crews and first responders.