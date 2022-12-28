GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Under the category, “better late than never”, the annual Toyota Teamwork Classic is underway in Gibson County.

The tournament was originally postponed due to bad weather last week.

In one of the day games, Princeton took on Barr-Reeve. In the beginning of the game, it was close, but Jace Jenkins finds Matthew McDaniel to give Princeton a one-point lead.

That lead didn’t last long as Isaac Madison was able to return the lead to the Vikings with a nice “fade away jumper”.

However just a few seconds later, Jenkins drove the lane and the lead went back to the Tigers.

Princeton won the game 55 to 45. Gibson Southern fell to Scottsburg in the first game 92 to 63.

The tournament will continue on Monday.