Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– Drivers who take Highway 41 need to be ready to slow down and watch for construction. Traffic is getting backed up in several spots due to ongoing projects.

The off ramp to Veterans Memorial Parkway is closed. Crews are replacing the Pigeon Creek Bridge and the exit to Diamond Avenue is also closed in that area. If drivers go a few miles north, they will see a lane closure at 41 and Lynch Road, where crews are working on a Railroad Crossing.

The Sinclair gas station lies along Highway 41 and sees the traffic lines on a daily basis. The owner, Phil Vinallen, says he got caught in a standstill when coming back from a tradeshow in Eastern Kentucky last week.

“It pretty much took me two hours to get from the Audubon Parkway to work last Wednesday. People need to understand the zipper effect. People want to go up in line as far as they can and speed by everybody to cut in, which causes everybody to stop and break,” he said.

Susan and Bill Kennedy, and their dog Dixie, came from Evansville to get gas.

“I wish they would do something about the bridges. It seems like every few months, there is a delay. I take the backway an as much as I can because I don’t want to deal with the traffic,” they said.

Although it is frustrating, INDOT says drivers should slow down and give themselves extra travel time.

“If you can imagine, this is there office, this is their work area. We want to keep those folks safe and you safe,” said Gary Brian, the public relations director of INDOT Southwest.