HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT)— Highway 41 is shut down after two cars were involved in an accident on the roadway. The accident happened around 6 p.m. this evening at Riverside Drive and Highway 41.

A third car was damaged by debris. Highway 41 is still shut down as crews on the scene are doing a reconstruction of the accident.

Eyewitness News has been told that one person was transported to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.