DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) gave an update on the Highway 54 widening project in Daviess County. The first section will be seven lanes wide with a center turn lane.

Work is about to begin on a new access road for residents on Wimsatt Court. Officials say they’re hoping to finish the project quickly.

“We want those folks to have a way in and out sooner rather than later, especially when traffic increases because of the project,” said Deneatra Henderson, Chief District Engineer for KYTC.

Officials say as well as three lanes going both ways, the project will have curbs, gutters and a shared use sidewalk. Crews are working on relocating some of the utilities which should be done by Fall.