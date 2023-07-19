HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A southern Illinois DEA agent killed in the line of duty in 2021 receives another honor in his hometown. Grayville, Illinois leaders unveiled a new sign that will dedicate a portion of Interstate 64 to fallen Special Agent Michael Garbo. State representatives, the Illinois Department of Transportation, and the family of Garbo witnessed the unveiling, the culmination of a push led by State Representative Adam Niemerg.

“With the help of my office and also the help of the Garbo family,” says Representative Niemerg, “we were able to get this through not only the house and senate, but also here today for the unveiling ceremony. And DEA Special Agent Michael Garbo is a true American hero.”

Garbo, a Grayville native, was killed in the line of duty during a shootout in Arizona in 2021. His widow, Vida, and daughter Alexis were on hand to see the sign for the very first time.

“It was hard because we shouldn’t have to be doing this for a great man,” says Garbo. “So seeing it, it brings joy and happiness that he is recognized through this community.”

Interstate 64 between mile markers 128 and 132 will now be known as the DEA Special Agent Michael Garbo Memorial Highway, the completion of a lengthy process for Representative Niemerg, and an honor the family says would make Garbo smile.

“He was one that never took credit where credit was due,” says Garbo. “He was the one that it was always a group effort, so for him to have something like this named after him, I know he’s honored, and him and his dad in heaven are probably going, ‘look dad, see what I got’?”

“It’s important what Special Agent Garbo did for the people of this country,” says Representative Niemerg. “You know, he put himself first, and that’s what the law enforcement community does. So it’s incumbent upon me as a legislator to make sure legislation like this gets through so we’re able to honor the family.”

Garbo says she hopes drivers along I-64 reflect on her husband’s legacy.

“We hope that everyone that goes by that sign realizes what a hero he was,” says Garbo.