HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Central City Police Department (CCPD) is looking for its next full-time police officer as they have opened their hiring process to fill that role.

Sgt. Justin Dockery explains this is to make their department more staffed as local agencies are hiring too.

“We have learned more officers is a deterrence to crime,” he said. “Ideally, if we can get a person hired, it will help lower crime.”

The department consists of 12 staffed members, including one chief, two sergeants, one school resource officer, one detective and seven patrol officers.

While Dockery says it can be hard to attract and keep police officers due to Central City’s smaller population, the department offers different incentives.

“Because it is a smaller community, it can be difficult,” he said. “Bigger cities like Owensboro have bigger budgets, but we make up for it with different police programs. Our City Hall backs our department strongly. We also offer different bonuses and focus on other aspects because we don’t have the money.”

Dockery explains if a starting officer’s pay is higher, they would get the wrong pool of candidates.

“We want people that will help the community instead of just receiving a paycheck,” he said,

New hire officers will receive $19.00 per hour pre-academy and officers will receive a pay increase upon completion of Basic Academy and another pay increase upon completion of probation. Post academy graduates will also receive a $4,300 yearly training incentive.

The City of Central City contributes to Kentucky Retirement System, Deferred Comp and a generous contribution to major medical Healthcare plan.

New hire and lateral applications start today and will run through the close of business on Friday, May 19.

For more information, visit the CCPD website www.centralcitypd.org or stop by the headquarters, 208 N. 1st St, Central City, KY.