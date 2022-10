GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Greenville Police Department say there were gravestones in the old Greenville Cemetery that were damaged.

Officials say a lot of Muhlenberg County’s history comes from the people who are buried there. Numerous headstones were damaged.

Police ask the public if they know anything about the vandalism to call the Greenville Police Department at (270)-338-3133 or Muhlenberg Central Dispatch at (270)-338-2000.

Here are pictures of the damaged gravestones.