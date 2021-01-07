Historic Steele House being restored

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)– After several years of needing some TLC, Princeton’s Historic Steele House has been sold to a new owner. Now, the 1800’s home is being restored. It’s located off of North Gibson Street and has been a crown jewel in Gibson County for more than a century. Community members are glad the house is finally getting a much needed facelift.

“One of the most beautiful home in Princeton, Indiana, was right here but then they let it go down and it’s been so devastating to the whole county,” said Rose Berry. She has lived directly across the street from the Steele House for many years and has a close connection to the history.

“I thought one day I was going to ride up here with my wife and my daughter on my bikes and we was just going to see a pile or an empty lot one day,” said Darron Fryxell. He has grown up in Princeton and has dreamed of fixing up this house for his family and the town to enjoy, but never had the budget. Fryxell said he would have been saddened to see the the home torn down. “Once I came by and I had seen it had been boarded all up with all the plywood that you see and stuff I thought that was it.”

The Steele House needs an entirely new roof and has so much water damage, parts of the roof and floors have caved in. It also needs heat to be installed. Lucas Neuffer has restored historic properties before. He bought the house and has already started replacing the roof. Neuffer said even though this is going to be a big project, the home’s charm and rich history is going to make the investment worth it.

“Most of the structural integrity inside is still intact,” explained Neuffer. “So apparently it was built in 1857 by an individual named A.J. Malone, he had a daughter who married a Charles Steele. Steele was the coal dealer for the whole town of Princeton.”

“My grandfather’s name was Sylvester Berry and he worked for Mr. Steele,” Rose Berry said. “He had his own room upstairs and a friend of mine said he had it fixed nice for him.”

It’s Neuffer’s goal for everyone to be able to enjoy the house.

“The mayor actually gave me the idea that maybe it can be a bed and breakfast so I mean, I could give it a try,” said Neuffer.

Eyewitness News spoke to several neighbors who said even though they live down the street, they would love to stay a night in the Steele House once it’s fully restored. They’ve always wanted to see inside the home and peak inside the carriage house with the original stables.

(This story was originally published on January 7, 2021)