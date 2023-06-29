HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- In a Facebook post, Tell City Mayor Chris Cail is letting its residents know that they are aware of the damage to parts of City Hall’s roof as well as some of the damage across the various parks in the city.

Tell City also asks its citizens to be cautious when driving around town and not use damaged parks or playground equipment.

Mayor Cail also thanked the street department, parks, and recreation crews, and Tell City Electric for their work helping Tell City recover from the effects of the storm.