Historic Tri-State church undergoes renovations and repairs

JASPER, INDIANA (WEHT)–It’s been an icon in Jasper for over a century now.

“We’re excited that we’re embarking on something that has not been done before. Ten million dollars to preserve and renovate and take care of something that’s been taking care of us for one hundred and fifty years. It’s a good feeling,” said finance committee chairman Dan Fritch.

Fritch said the parish at Saint Joseph Catholic Church wants to repair, restore, and renovate the historic church building in a three phase project. Phase one included general upkeep and stained glass window repairs. Chairperson with the church renovation, Alan Hoffman, said phase two looks at the exterior of the building.

“The stone has been deteriorated and would have to be cut out- parts of it. Then they would have to put what they call a dutchman replacing stone in that. Then the bell tower- that is really in critical condition,” Hoffman said.

Phase three begins in September, where the parish says church pews will be renovated to be more comfortable. Hoffman said they’re working to create a gathering space when you first enter the church.

“There will be new stairwells on the side. This will be glass- a beautiful glass wall here,” Hoffman said.

“We think with the sound engineers, we can make the sound really direct just at their (people’s) level and not bouncing off the walls so we really think we can improve the sound and the lighting,” Father Eugene Schmitt said.

It’s a capital campaign with the goal of preserving what people call the Faithful Watchman of Jasper.

“Preserve this for future generations, our grandkids you know? It is our time. It was built for us and given to us as a gift and we need to do something now to address the issues,” Hoffman said.

(This story was originally published on March 11, 2021)