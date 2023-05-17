HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A new historical marker has been added in Evansville. It honors the work and legacy of Marry Harris Jones, better known as Mother Jones, a prominent labor rights activist.

Jones frequently visited Evansville and other Indiana cities to speak on behalf of laborers fighting for better wages, safer working conditions, and the abolishment of child labor.

The marker is located at the Shirley James Gateway Plaza along Pigeon Creek.

This marker really serves as tangible work of what she did for men, women, and children who faced these conditions, and it really will serve to place the story back in context here and serve as a reminder and educational piece for people who pass it in the future.

It’s the 12th historical marker to be installed in Vanderburgh County.