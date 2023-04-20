HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Another hit and run incident in Evansville has police concerned. The latest occurring near Boeke Road and Sweetser Avenue, where a truck struck a bicyclist. Witnesses say the suspect, Scott Lane, checked on the victim and shouted, “He’s fine”, before fleeing the scene. With the use of flock cameras and witness descriptions, Evansville police were able to locate and arrest Lane.

“This is one of those times where flock came in handy,” says EPD Sgt. Anna Gray. “We were able to at least get an idea of where the vehicle was last seen around the city, and then from there they were able to get more information of where the suspect lived.”

According to police, Lane was intoxicated at the time of the incident. Police also say Lane’s girlfriend, a passenger in the vehicle, said Lane was driving erratically prior to the collision. This is just the latest hit and run for the city of Evansville. From January to April of 2022, EPD responded to 11 hit and runs resulting in injury. During that same period so far in 2023, the number soared to 38.

“I don’t know if it’s the way that it’s reported, but certainly we’ve seen a little bit of a climb this time from last year where we’re at right now,” explains Sgt. Gray.

Sgt. Gray says the combination of witness reports and cameras led to a quick arrest in this case. Police say this is an example of why every detail is vital to an investigation.

“It’s kind of like a puzzle,” says Sgt. Gray. “Any little information helps, so a lot of times people shy away from that or think, ‘Oh, I didn’t see the whole incident’, but any little thing, especially the aftermath, we always encourage people to come forward with that information.”

Lane faces several charges, including leaving the scene of an accident while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing serious injury or death. Lane was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail.