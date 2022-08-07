MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville Police responded to a traffic accident on Saturday night in the 1800 block of North Main Street. Officers say the accident that was between a car and a bicyclist, left Michael Wells injured in the road.

Reports say Wells was traveling northbound on North Main Street in the right lane when he was struck by a hit and run by an unknown vehicle. According to police a “Mango-Orange” passenger side mirror of the car was discovered at the accident.

Wells was transported to Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville for his injuries.