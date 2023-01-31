(WEHT) – As we approach February, the things on everyone’s mind are Valentine’s Day and weddings. WalletHub did a study on the best places to get married by comparing 180 of the biggest US cities with 26 key indicators.

Officials say the data set ranges from average wedding cost to venues and event spaces per capita, to wedding vendors. Surprisingly, the best place to get married isn’t Las Vegas, it’s Orlando Florida.

Here are the results.

Best Places to Get Married in the U.S.

Orlando, FL Las Vegas, NV Tulsa, OK Tampa, FL Atlanta, GA Miami, FL Knoxville, TN El Paso, TX New Orleans, LA Boise, ID Oklahoma City, OK Tucson, AZ Columbia, SC St. Louis, MO Cincinnati, OH Chicago, IL Charleston, WV Wichita, KS Richmond, VA Charlotte, NC

You can view the full report here.