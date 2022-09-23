SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – As the temperature drops and the sun sets earlier, many are getting ready to enjoy ‘spooky’ season, including Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari.

Their 10 annual Halloween weekends will start on Saturday. Employees have been working hard to prepare the park with spooky Halloween themed souvenirs, snacks and shows as the weather cools down, leaving the ideal temperature to enjoy the park.

“The weather is a little bit nicer, and it’s just something fun,” says Holiday World Owner and Director of Communications, Leah Koch-Blumhardt. “We find a lot of families are looking something to do during the fall season, and this is a great place to start.”

The theme park will also have corn mazes and spooky rides for families to celebrate the beginning of the fall season with fun fall activities. The weekend events will continue up until October 30.