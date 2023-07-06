HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Holiday World officials are teasing a new attraction being built at the park.

In a post on Holiday World’s website on Thursday, a picture was shared showing the construction site.

In the post, it was confirmed a new rollercoaster is coming to the park.

The name of the new rollercoaster was not shared, but the name of the project is Gravy Boat.

“My whole family is excited to bring you this next project, and I think my dad would have been too,” said Leah Koch. “We’ve got a lot cooking in the next few weeks.”