SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari officials plan to fill over 2,200 positions to meet the needs for the parks’ 2023 season. The park will host its first two virtual hiring events on February 24 and 25.

During these events, prospective first-time Team Member will have 15-minute phone interviews with park management. Many departments are looking to fill positions early, especially for candidates aged 14 to 15, so interested candidates should visit the Holiday World website as soon as possible to fill out an application and schedule their phone interview.

Holiday World offers several job perks for seasonal team members:

a personal Season Pass

50% off food

20% off merchandise

Employee parties with exclusive ride time

Free access to other amusement parks and attractions in the area

Earn points for tickets, food, and prizes

Two free uniforms

Access to Employee Transportation program for a nominal fee

$13 starting wage for individuals 16 and older

Applicants must be at least 14 years old to apply. A majority of the positions require individuals at least 16 or older. Adults seeking seasonal employment are encouraged to apply.

for more information about seasonal and full-time employment, visit the Holiday World website, email hr@holidayworld.com or call 812-937-5252 with employment questions.